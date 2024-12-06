NFC Notes: Isaac Guerendo, Fred Warner, Emmanuel Forbes, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers RB Isaac Guerendo is ready to make his first career start after getting pushed up the depth chart due to injuries.

“You don’t like to hear it and it’s unfortunate the way stuff happens, but that’s the way this game is,” Guerendo said, via PFT. “Stuff happen, stuff changes quickly. I give credit to [running backs coach Bobby] Turner for preparing everyone like they are going to start the games. When a moment like this does come, you’re ready for it.”

Guerendo is more comfortable with the scheme and his assignment after spending the better part of his first season getting practice reps.

“That’s one of those things that just comes with reps. The more reps you get, the more you get the feel for it,” Guerendo said. “The more I’ve gotten, I think I’ve caught onto that. That’s something that has helped me and will continue to help me.”

49ers

The 49ers have had a difficult year with several injuries at key positions. San Francisco LB Fred Warner said they are just looking to produce with the starters they have available.

“The injuries haven’t gone our way, especially at specific positions, key starters, ones that have a big effect on the game,” Warner said, via 49ersWebZone. “But at the end of the day, it’s the NFL. A lot of teams are dealing with worse than what we’re dealing with. So, I’m just always trying to look to find a way to win a game with who we’ve got out there. At the end of the day, we’ve got 11 NFL players on our side of the ball, so we gotta go.”

Warner added they are taking things one game at a time and must get back to their winning ways in Week 14 against the Bears.

“You have everything ahead of you to just win one game,” Warner said. “We’re not looking ahead at anything else—of five games left, of playoff hopes, of anything. It’s honestly like, ‘Hey, let’s just get back to winning a football game.’ Or even giving ourselves a chance to win a game because being in two blowout losses is the worst feeling in the world.”

Rams

Rams recently claimed CB Emmanuel Forbes is ready to take advantage of his “clean slate” in Los Angeles after being cut by the Commanders.

“It’s part of the business,” Forbes said, via the team’s site. “I wish it didn’t happen like that, but it did. And like you said, I have a fresh start here and a clean slate, and I’m just ready to take advantage of it.”

Forbes’s first impression of the Rams is they are a team “bonded together” and he is looking forward to getting started.

“It’s a team that’s bonded together, and they seem like a lot of great people and a lot of great coaches,” Forbes said. “Just ready to get started with them.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said they are working on getting Forbes acclimated.

“It’s really just getting him acclimated,” McVay said. “He spent some time with (pass game coordinator/assistant head coach) Aubrey (Pleasant) yesterday, and so we’ll just get a feel. He seems like a great young man, excited to get him in the building, but no pressure in terms of trying to rush him to get him on the field. Whenever he’s ready, we’ll see when that time is.”