Aaron Glenn Completed Interview With Raiders, Will Virtually Meet With Bears & Jaguars Today

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders completed their virtual interview with Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy on Friday.

He added that Glenn is set to meet virtually with both the Bears and Jaguars on Saturday.

Glenn is a very popular coaching candidate this offseason and should be able to land a job in the coming days/weeks.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.