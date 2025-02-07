Aaron Rodgers & Jets Had Initial Conversation About Future

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets enter the offseason with looming questions about his status on the team. At a golf tournament in Phoenix, Rodgers said he had an initial talk with the Jets about his future.

“I’ve talked to the Jets and we’ll figure it out,” Rodgers said, per Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport mentions things are still “very open” with what happens for Rodgers and New York.

At the introductory press conference for new Jets HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey, Jets owner Woody Johnson said he plans to defer to the two people he just hired to run his team on what to do Rodgers.

Johnson declined to voice his opinion on whether or not he wanted Rodgers back with the Jets in 2025, via Zack Rosenblatt, saying, “I’m going to leave that to [Glenn and Mougey].”

The two men weren’t exactly on glowing terms in the last year, with Johnson reportedly pushing to bench Rodgers early last season and Rodgers sending a few of his classic barbs in Johnson’s direction in various interviews.

Asked specifically if he’d welcome Rodgers back if that’s what the football brass decides, Johnson responded, per Kimberly Martin, “Absolutely. Aaron’s a talent, for sure.”

Glenn is reportedly open to bringing Rodgers back in 2025 and plans to have those discussions with him soon.

Rodgers is under contract in 2025 at a sum of $37.5 million but the money is not guaranteed. The Jets have the flexibility to pursue a fresh start at quarterback if they want.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.