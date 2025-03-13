Aaron Rodgers Looking To Play Two More Years

According to Ralph Vacchiano, multiple sources have informed him QB Aaron Rodgers is planning on playing two more years, wherever he ends up landing.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported something similar a few days ago as well.

That could influence Rodgers’ decision. All indications right now are that he’s picking between the Steelers and Giants, both of which have expressed serious interest.

Rodgers is also said to be intrigued by the possibility of playing for the Vikings, who have had some internal discussions about signing Rodgers but have not officially entered the mix yet.

Of the three teams, Pittsburgh would seemingly have the clearest runway for Rodgers to start for two years but it seems like a fluid situation at the moment.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.