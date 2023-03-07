Aaron Rodgers Met With Jets On Monday

Trey Wingo reported late Monday night that Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations earlier in the day.

According to Wingo, while no deal between the Jets and Rodgers is considered imminent at this time, the veteran quarterback is “open to the idea of going to New York.”

Multiple Jets’ reporters have since confirmed the report.

The Packers are still waiting to hear whether Rodgers will return for the 2023 season, but the fact that he’s spoken to another team implies it’s likely he’ll be back for another season, whether it be in Green Bay or New York.

At this point, it really seems like it’s either the Jets or the Packers for Rodgers, even though there has been some Raiders talk off and on.

Rodgers should make a decision in the coming days.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.