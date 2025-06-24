Aaron Rodgers “Pretty Sure” 2025 Will Be His Last Season

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers said he’s “pretty sure” the 2025 season will be his last.

“I’m pretty sure this is my last season and that’s why we did the one year deal,” Rodgers said. “…I’ve played twenty years and I’ve enjoyed it.. There’s no better way to finish it than with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Rodgers has openly mulled retirement many times over the past several years, and took his time reporting to Pittsburgh this offseason as he dealt with personal issues in his circle.

The future Hall of Famer always reserves the right to change his mind but there are a lot of reasons to take him at his word here.

This sets up the 2025 season as sort of a last ride for Rodgers and the Steelers.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

