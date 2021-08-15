Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb & David Bakhtiari Want Packers To Re-Sign Clay Matthews

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari do, in fact, want the Packers to re-sign veteran OLB Clay Matthews.

Some thought the recent social media posts from Rodgers, Cobb and Bakhtiari were a joke or an attempt to get Matthews to retire with the Packers. However, a league source tells Florio that there has been no discussion of a one-day contract between Green Bay and Matthews.

According to Florio, Matthews is believed to be receptive to the possibility of returning to the Packers and has been open to returning to Green Bay since he was released by the Rams last year.

Matthews, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2009. He played out the final year of his six-year, $69.73 million contract and made a base salary of $10.4 million for the 2018 season.

The Rams signed Matthews to a two-year contract worth up to $16.75 million for the 2019 season. However, Los Angeles opted to release him last year.

Matthews reportedly had some interest from the Broncos last year but ultimately sat out the season.

In 2019, Matthews appeared in 13 games for the Rams and recorded 37 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass defenses.