Aaron Rodgers Reportedly ‘Torn’ On Where He Wants To Play

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Aaron Rodgers is “truly torn” on where he wants to play in 2022.

Rapoport says that while many around the NFL expect him to be back with the Packers and there’s a lot of positivity coming out of Green Bay, he is “going back and forth on what he wants.”

The Packers have made it clear that they’re all-in on doing what’s necessary to keep Rodgers in Green Bay. However, Rodgers could say he prefers to join another team such as the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett and Green Bay would likely have to consider trading him or losing him for a low compensatory pick.

Rapoport previously reported that the Packers and the agents for Rodgers were working on a contract beyond the scenes and while nothing is done, the two sides are at least in discussions about his potential return to Green Bay.

According to Rapoport, this would be a “short-term” deal that would likely make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Rapoport added that the Packers “hope and believe” Rodgers will want to back with them.

Reports from a few weeks ago mentioned that Rodgers was looking to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a “wide margin” and that he was looking for around $50 million per year as part of an extension with the Packers.

Rodgers later refuted this report in a text to Pat McAfee.

Multiple reports have said that teams around the league have expressed interest in Rodgers but that Green Bay hasn’t fielded offers for him yet.

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Rodgers as the news is available.