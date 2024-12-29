AFC Coaching Rumors: Mike Vrabel, Joel Bitonio, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns



Browns longtime LG Joel Bitonio is finishing up his 11th season in the league with one year remaining on his current contract. Bitonio admitted he will take some time once the season ends to decide if he’s physically and mentally capable of returning for another season in 2025.

“We’ll see how we’re doing in a couple of weeks after the season,” Bitonio said, via 92.3 The Fan. “It’s very hard to make a decision when you’re in the middle of it. You’re going through that daily grind, you know what I mean? So I’m going to finish the year as strong as I can and see how we feel in a couple of weeks and go from there.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Browns restructuring QB Deshaun Watson ‘s contract allows them to manage their cap better but “doesn’t change their long-term commitment” to him.

‘s contract allows them to manage their cap better but “doesn’t change their long-term commitment” to him. While Watson is locked in for next year, Russini adds the Browns are not ruling out adding quarterback competition for next season.

NFL Media reports the Browns have no plans to move on from HC Kevin Stefanski despite the rough season.

despite the rough season. The report mentions former Titans HC Mike Vrabel, who’s been working with the Browns as a consultant this year, has effectively become the team’s offensive line coach. He’s expected to get a head coaching job this cycle so Cleveland could need to reinforce their staff.

Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic thinks the Ravens will be interested in DL Calais Campbell but believes someone with a better waiver position will claim him.

but believes someone with a better waiver position will claim him. Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey was fined $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) in Week 14.

Steelers

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick was fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) in Week 14.