AFC Draft Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. estimates the Bengals’ draft board for players who realistically could be available when they pick at No. 28.
- He lists Maryland CB Deonte Banks, Clemson DE Myles Murphy, Utah TE Dalton Kincaid, Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes, Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey, Clemson DT Bryan Bresee, Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Michigan DT Mazi Smith, Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison, and Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer.
- Of that group, Dehner is doubtful Banks, Murphy, or Kincaid slip to Cincinnati’s pick. He adds Gibbs would be unlikely based on how the Bengals have drafted in the past but he would be a perfect scheme fit and can’t be completely ruled out.
Browns
- Alabama TE Cameron Latu had a top-30 visit with the Browns. (Aaron Wilson)
Ravens
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions not to rule out the Ravens making an aggressive trade-up to add an offensive playmaker as they try to build around QB Lamar Jackson.
- Graziano notes that Texas RB Bijan Robinson could be included if he starts to slide into his late teens.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Ravens are one of a number of teams who like Boston College WR Zay Flowers.
