AFC Draft Rumors: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- The Bengals had a pre-draft visit with Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce. (Justin Melo)
Ravens
- The Ravens hosted Virginia S Joey Blount for a top 30 visit. (Aaron Wilson)
Steelers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes draft evals are all over the map on the Steelers, with no consensus on which quarterback they prefer between Liberty’s Malik Willis and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett.
- Most of the people Fowler talked to didn’t even think the Steelers would take a quarterback, although one NFC executive was skeptical of that: “I don’t know, they’ve done a ton of work on the QBs. Feels like they will take one.”
- Fowler mentions Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore played with HC Mike Tomlin‘s son in high school and Pittsburgh would love to add him in the second if he makes it that far.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!