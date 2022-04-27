AFC Draft Rumors: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- The Bills hosted Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller for a top 30 visit. (Aaron Wilson)
Jets
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Jets are high on Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson and have picks No. 4 and No. 10.
- Fowler adds most people in the league consider the Jets frontrunners if the 49ers do decide to trade WR Deebo Samuel, though most don’t think they will. The Lions and Packers are also interested.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport could see New York targeting Johnson at No. 4 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
- When taking a look into the 2022 NFL Draft, Rich Cimini of ESPN writes that North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu and Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner are believed to be the “top candidates” for the Jets’ No. 4 overall pick.
- Cimini, citing sources, reports that Jets GM Joe Douglas is “smitten” with Ekwonu.
- Cimini points out Johnson would be in “strong consideration” with their No. 10 overall pick.
- As for Jets OT Mekhi Becton, Cimini writes that there is still concern about his knee and a weight issue and there appears to be “tension between the team and Becton’s camp.”
- Cimini could see Northern Iowa LT Trevor Penning being a player to watch if they trade down from No. 10 overall.
- Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, citing multiple league sources, reports that there is “zero truth” about the Jets offering a package that included the No. 10 and No. 35 picks plus WR Elijah Moore in exchange for Samuel.
- Jets OT George Fant said he’s had contract extension discussions with the team’s front office. (Connor Hughes)
- Fant indicated that he underwent a knee score this offseason and is currently rehabbing. (Hughes)
- As for his position, Fant feels that he is a “natural left tackle” but is open to playing on the right side. (Hughes)
Patriots
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick weighed in on the pre-draft trade they did with the Texans, swapping a fifth for sixth and seventh-rounders: “It gives us kind of a two-for-one situation there. It was really about positioning. The trade was numerically equal.” (Zack Cox)
- The Patriots hosted Nevada WR Romeo Doubs for a top 30 visit. (Justin Melo)
