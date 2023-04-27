AFC Draft Rumors: C.J. Stroud, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Colts hosted BYU QB Jaren Hall for a top 30 visit. (Justin Melo)
Texans
- According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, all the teams picking in the 10-14 range have been doing homework on either trading down or trading up into the top ten, including the Texans.
- Breer explains this is seen as a class without a lot of first-round-caliber players and the cliff starts to hit at right about 10. That means teams either want to move up to make sure they secure someone with a good grade or move back to add draft capital and still likely get someone they would have taken with their original pick, or similar.
- Breer adds it’s his understanding the Texans have been legitimately torn this week debating about whether to go quarterback or edge rusher at No. 2 overall, and owner Cal McNair has been involved in those discussions.
- Breer says one case for going defense is the Texans believe the dropoff at edge rusher is steeper than it is quarterback.
- Texans GM Nick Caserio said Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud having the same agent as Deshaun Watson will not be an issue for them: “It has never even entered our thinking. Not a factor. Not at all,” via Ed Werder.
- Per Darin Gantt of the Panthers team website, the Bears were poised to first trade down from No. 1 to No. 2 with the Texans for a haul of their own, including a starting offensive player, then move down again with the Panthers.
- However, when talks stalled with the Texans, the Bears pivoted and did the deal with Carolina for the No. 1 pick.
- Aaron Wilson says two proposals the Texans and Bears discussed involved Houston sending a first-round pick. One would have been a 2024 first, but that wasn’t enough for Chicago. Another would have had the Texans giving up both No. 2 and No. 12 for No. 1.
Titans
- According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, all the teams picking in the 10-14 range have been doing homework on either trading down or trading up into the top ten, including the Titans.
- Breer explains this is seen as a class without a lot of first-round-caliber players and the cliff starts to hit at right about 10. That means teams either want to move up to make sure they secure someone with a good grade or move back to add draft capital and still likely get someone they would have taken with their original pick, or similar.
- ESPN’s Dianna Russini appeared on The Buck Reising Show Friday and mentioned that the Titans are not head over heels for any particular quarterback in this year’s draft class: “As of right now, there’s not a quarterback in this draft that [the Titans’] building is absolutely in love with.”
- However, Russini later reported it appears the Titans are exploring a move up to No. 3 for a quarterback, so it appears she got new intel.
- Per ESPN’s Todd McShay, there’s real buzz about the Titans being interested in taking a quarterback, with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and more recently Kentucky’s Will Levis the two names most frequently connected to Tennessee.
- McShay says the Titans have spoken with at least four different teams to put together trade scenarios, either moving up or moving back. One of the teams they’ve discussed a move back with is the Steelers, picking at No. 17.
- The goal would be to move up for a quarterback but if that doesn’t work out, the Titans have a lot of needs and could trade down to pick up more draft capital.
- McShay mentions Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is a name to keep in mind if the Titans trade back, as he’s been hearing a lot of top-20 buzz for Hooker.
- However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks a trade down is more likely for the Titans. The exception would be if Ohio State OT Paris Johnson, Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez or Florida QB Anthony Richardson is on the board, in his opinion.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid says there is a real sense Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud could slip if the Texans go defense as it increasingly seems they will at No. 2. The Colts at No. 4 are the next possible destination and if they pass, Stroud could slide.
- Most executives Reid talked to don’t think Stroud gets past the Titans picking at No. 11.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Titans have come up as a team with a lot of interest in trading back, as they need to accumulate picks with a number of holes on the roster.
- Justin Melo reports the Titans hosted South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft for a pre-draft visit.
- Titans WR Chris Moore signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal that includes a $152,500 signing bonus and $1.165 million base salary, including $847,500 guaranteed. (Over The Cap)
- Princeton OL Henry Byrd had a private workout with the Titans. (Tom Pelissero)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!