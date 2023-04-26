AFC Draft Rumors: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Chargers are one of a number of teams who like Boston College WR Zay Flowers.
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano highlights the Chiefs, picking at No. 31 in the first round, as a team who may be willing to be aggressive and trade up.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Chiefs are one of a number of teams who like Boston College WR Zay Flowers and could make a move up for him.
- He thinks Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs is the other player they have in mind as a trade-up target.
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones mentions TCU WR Quentin Johnston also had a workout earlier this month with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
- The Chiefs hosted Georgia OLB Robert Beal on a top 30 visit. (Tony Pauline)
Raiders
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid says there is a real sense Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud could slip if the Texans go defense as it increasingly seems they will at No. 2. The Colts at No. 4 are the next possible destination and if they pass, Stroud could slide.
- Reid lists the Raiders as a team that could consider taking Stroud but with a veteran quarterback already in place, might prefer a higher immediate-impact player on defense.
- The Athletic’s Tashan Reed writes that he’s gotten the sense the Raiders don’t think there are four first-round quarterback prospects in this class, let alone four worthy of a top-ten pick. He’s doubtful Las Vegas tries to trade up.
- Regarding Georgia DT Jalen Carter, while Reed acknolwedges the concerns inside the Raiders’ building about Carter’s background, he says league sources have informed him Carter remains on the team’s draft board.
