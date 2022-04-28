AFC Draft Rumors: Chargers, Chiefs, Ravens

Chargers

Northwestern Missouri State DL Sam Roberts had a top 30 visit with multiple teams, including the Chargers. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Chiefs are also a team that could be looking to trade up. While many speculate that the team could look to add another wide receiver, cornerback and edge rusher are also high on the team’s priority list.

Georgia WR George Pickens is a player that the Chiefs could look to add with their second first-round pick. Pickens is completely off of some team’s draft boards altogether due to reliability and maturity concerns, but Breer believes that he’s the type of player that HC Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach would take a flier on.

Ravens

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Georgia standout DT Jordan Davis could be gone in the early teens, with the Eagles, Saints and Ravens all considered legitimate landing spots for him.

NFL Media’s Michael Giardi adds, however, he’s heard top-10 buzz for Davis.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes the Ravens have done some homework on potentially trading up from No. 14.