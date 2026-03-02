AFC Free Agency Rumors: Geno Smith, Zion Johnson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard Broncos DT John Franklin-Myers could crack $20 million per year as an upcoming free agent.
Chargers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Chargers want to re-sign both OLBs Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack, and are confident in their chances. However, he adds Los Angeles thinks the depth at edge rusher this year is good enough that they could pivot if the salaries balloon.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirms the Chargers will not franchise Oweh to try and keep him.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks Chargers OL Zion Johnson lands around or over $20 million a year as a free agent.
Chiefs
- Defensive tackle will likely be a draft priority for the Chiefs in the first three rounds, per the Athletic’s Jesse Newell, with the team wanting more firepower next to DT Chris Jones and a long-term heir.
- In his Combine rumors notebook, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry heard the Chiefs connected to Jaguars RB Travis Etienne.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes that he heard from multiple coaches who were eager to see if the Raiders would release QB Geno Smith this offseason. It would save them $8.5 million in cash even though he already has $18 million guaranteed this upcoming season. There’s a belief that Smith could be a decent bridge starter in a better environment. The Vikings have been connected to Smith in recent days.
- However, Graziano notes the Raiders have been telling people they don’t necessarily want to have to play a rookie quarterback in Week 1, so it’s not out of the question they decide to keep Smith.
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero adds that could also push the Raiders into the veteran quarterback market to give them insurance and the luxury of slowly onboarding the presumed No. 1 pick, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer left the Combine thinking the Raiders’ market for DE Maxx Crosby was not as robust as they perhaps hoped, with Crosby’s age and injury history leaving teams a little reluctant to part with a huge package including multiple first-round picks. He still thinks a trade is possible but doesn’t think the Raiders or Crosby want to go through the song and dance of shopping him.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano expect Raiders CB Eric Stokes to have a strong free agent market, perhaps more than people expect.
- In his Combine rumors notebook, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry heard the Raiders come up as a team that could make an extremely hard run at signing Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!