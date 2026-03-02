AFC Free Agency Rumors: Kyler Murray, Breece Hall, Bills, Dolphins, Jets Trade Buzz, Patriots

Bills
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Bills would like to keep either C Connor McGovern or G David Edwards but they might end up not having the financial wiggle room and could lose both in free agency.
- In his Combine rumors notebook, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry mentions he’s heard the Bills connected as a landing spot for Buccaneers WR Mike Evans.
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note Dolphins OT Larry Borom could have a surprisingly strong market as a free agent after starting 11 games in 2026.
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini lists some free agent targets he’s heard connected to the Jets, who have a wealth of available cap space this offseason, including Colts S Nick Cross, Chiefs S Bryan Cook, Lions LB Alex Anzalone and Lions DE Al-Quadin Muhammad.
- Another option Cimini says to keep an eye on is Dolphins S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who Miami is currently trying to trade but may end up being forced to release. New Jets DC Brian Duker was the secondary coach for Fitzpatrick last year.
- The Jets will allow guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson to test free agency but will keep tabs on both and not shut the door to a return, per Cimini.
- Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports the Jets checked in with the Cardinals about trading for QB Jacoby Brissett.
- Tony Pauline dropped another couple of Jets nuggets, noting the team is not looking to trade McDonald and that Saints LB Demario Davis is another free agent target that Glenn is familiar with. The team is also bracing to lose both Vera-Tucker and Simpson.
- Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports that conversations between the Jets and the agent (Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports) of RB Breece Hall are ongoing, and the team is expected to use the transition tag if an agreement isn’t reached by Tuesday’s deadline.
- Per Rosenblatt and SNY’s Connor Hughes, the team is working on a three-year deal with Hall that could fall in between the values for the franchise tag (over $14 million) and the transition tag ($11 million and change).
- As for their future quarterback, Rosenblatt says the team is exploring all options, including considering starters on other teams who are perceived as unavailable.
- Rosenblatt predicts the team will add two veteran quarterbacks and release Justin Fields. He mentions Tyrod Taylor and Panthers QB Andy Dalton as the possible veterans.
- Top free agent QB Malik Willis will be investigated by the team, yet Rosenblatt feels they will be unwilling to spend $20 million per season on an unproven quarterback for a second straight season.
- Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has ties to HC Aaron Glenn, as Glenn personally knows Kyler’s father, Kevin Murray, who also played at Texas A&M. Rosenblatt adds that the Jets could be willing to absorb Murray’s contract, especially if he is released.
- Unretiring QB Derek Carr may not be an option despite the team’s interest prior to the Aaron Rodgers era, as Carr has said he wants to play for a contender, and that quickly rules out New York.
- Rosenblatt has heard that LB Jamien Sherwood could be a trade candidate for the Jets, who recently shipped DE Jermaine Johnson to the Titans in exchange for DT T’Vondre Sweat.
- Per Hughes, Kyler is more likely to end up with a franchise known for rebuilding quarterbacks, such as the Vikings.
- Hughes mentions the Jets were seeking a second-round pick for Johnson before the deadline last year, and that when the Buccaneers approached them about trading McDonald, they offered Johnson instead. The 49ers were another team interested in a trade for Johnson.
- As for Sweat, Hughes mentions that his weight of 366 has ballooned to 400 at times, and those who have coached him cited consistency, conditioning, and approach as concerns. A fresh start in New York could be exactly what Sweat needs.
- Glenn has a previous relationship with veteran LB Alex Anzalone from their time together in Detroit, and Rosenblatt mentions he is one name to keep an eye on for the Jets in free agency, and they should be considered the favorite to sign him, given his friendship with Glenn.
- Rosenblatt mentions several other names to watch in free agency or via trade, including CB Amik Robertson, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE Marcus Davenport, CB Jack Jones, CB Rasul Douglas, S Ashtyn Davis, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, S Kamren Curl and S Bryan Cook.
- While G/C Joe Tippmann is eligible for an extension and wants to re-sign, Rosenblatt comments that the team is unlikely to offer him a deal until the offseason.
Patriots
- According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, two front office executives from other teams projected the market for Patriots OLB K’Lavon Chaisson to be in the range of $10 to $13 million a year.
- New England didn’t exercise an option with senior coaching assistant Ben McAdoo‘s contract and it’s unclear if he’ll be back with the team, per Reiss.
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff says the Patriots feel like edge rusher is their biggest need and they will act accordingly in free agency and the draft.
