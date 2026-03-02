AFC Free Agency Rumors: Tyler Linderbaum, Broderick Jones, Trey Hendrickson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the expectation around the league is that the Bengals will not franchise DE Trey Hendrickson.
Browns
- The Athletic’s Zac Jackson writes that the Browns are expected to seriously consider trading for Colts QB Anthony Richardson to compete with their current depth chart.
- The Browns are doing extensive homework on Alabama QB Ty Simpson and the buzz at the Combine was he could be drafted earlier than expected. (Tony Pauline)
Ravens
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum is shooting for a contract worth $25 milion a year as a free agent. He doesn’t think he and his agent quite get there but Linderbaum will still come out quite well wherever he lands.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Ravens have been kicking the tires on the free agent safety market despite having two former first-round picks in Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks. He points out new HC Jesse Minter ran a lot of three-safety looks with the Chargers and that could be a feature he’s hoping to add to his unit in Baltimore.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano mention Ravens TE Charlie Kolar should have a strong market, as blocking tight ends have cashed in to a healthy degree in recent seasons.
- Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said he’s spoken with QB Lamar Jackson a lot over the last month, and he’s “been engaged,” but he wants to keep negotiation details in-house. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- DeCosta was clear they team wants to re-sign TE Isaiah Likely. (Zrebiec)
- DeCosta also expects CB Marlon Humphrey to be back in Baltimore and doesn’t necessarily need a contract adjustment: “I love Marlon.” (Zrebiec)
- Regarding DT Nnamdi Madubuike, DeCosta said he has no update. (Zrebiec)
- DeCosta has not spoken with LB Roquan Smith about a contract alteration. (Zrebiec)
- When it comes to TE Mark Andrews, DeCosta believes he still has a lot left in the tank, and acknowledged the pressure that comes with three tight ends set to hit the market. (Josh Tolentino)
- Minter said Madubuike was at the facility a few weeks ago, but he prefers to keep those conversations private. (Zrebiec)
- CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Ravens are set to hire Dolphins assistant LBs coach Matt O’Donnell on their defensive staff.
Steelers
- The Athletics’ Mike DeFabo writes the Steelers seem to be operating under the assumption, at all levels of the organization, that QB Aaron Rodgers will inform them of his plans in the next few weeks. They think Rodgers will return but can’t be definitive.
- He adds things are still fluid with TE Jonnu Smith, even though GM Omar Khan said they had the financial flexibility to keep him. The Steelers are evaluating how Smith could fit in the new offense.
- DeFabo notes Steelers LT Broderick Jones‘ neck injury is a bigger deal than the team has let on. It’s not clear if Jones will be ready for training camp or even the season, and his injury could impact Pittsburgh’s decision on his fifth-year option in May, worth $19.07 million fully guaranteed in 2027.
- He adds the Steelers have started doing homework on tackle prospects and checked with the agent for at least one veteran pending free agent.
- The sense from around the league and team is that the Steelers want to extend OLB Nick Herbig while also keeping veteran OLB Alex Highsmith, per DeFabo.
- DeFabo says the Steelers talked with the reps for both CBs James Pierre and Asante Samuel Jr. about re-signing on new deals. He thinks keeping both should be attainable, though he notes a league source told him he was shocked any team was willing to medically clear Samuel last year after spinal fusion surgery.
- DeFabo mentions the Steelers had formal Combine interviews with Alabama QB Ty Simpson and Miami QB Carson Beck. He gets the sense experience is a big factor for Pittsburgh’s quarterback evaluations, which is a negative for Simpson and a positive for Beck.
