AFC North Notes: Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Russell Wilson, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Browns OC Ken Dorsey said they continue to start QB Deshaun Watson because he gives them the best chance to win: “Deshaun has given us our best opportunity to win football games … We just got to make sure we’re keeping him as comfortable as possible throughout games because when he’s comfortable out there, I think we’re doing some really good things.” (Daniel Oyfusi)

Dorsey said they still haven't decided on RB Nick Chubb's workload in week 7 and their primary focus is to be sure he's available long-term: "We want to make sure that he's available for the long term." (Oyefusi)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said they are taking things “day by day” with RB Nick Chubb when asked about his availability for Week 7.

“Yeah, Nick’s working very hard,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “Just spent some time with him just now. He’s going to take this thing day by day and see where we go. But this only comes with hard work.”

Stefanski said he’s not thinking about tempering expectations for Chubb following his recovery from a serious knee injury.

“I’m not so concerned about that,” Stefanski said. “I mean, I understand the question. I think for me and for Nick and for this team, he just wants to do his job, whatever that may be, but we’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves. Really just worried about the day-to-day with him.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin announced this week they could move to Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback. Justin Fields said he would’ve liked to start out their season 6-0, but is glad he had an opportunity to start: “Not really. I mean, I want to be 6-0 right now, but it was a great opportunity for me. Of course, I’m grateful for the opportunity. I did get those first six weeks, and we’ll just see what happens.” (Brooke Pryor)

announced this week they could move to as their starting quarterback. said he would’ve liked to start out their season 6-0, but is glad he had an opportunity to start: “Not really. I mean, I want to be 6-0 right now, but it was a great opportunity for me. Of course, I’m grateful for the opportunity. I did get those first six weeks, and we’ll just see what happens.” (Brooke Pryor) Steelers OC Arthur Smith was asked how a switch at quarterback could impact Fields’ confidence, he responded: “You look at everything. I mean you try to look at from every vantage point, but that’s why you have to have conversations. No decision is ever easy. … When you become callous to it or numb, you probably should get out of this thing, but I think [Fields] confidence should be high. He’s 4-2, he’s been pretty productive and so whatever Mike tells us to do, like I said, I’ve got it ready either way and just working and that’s my job.” (Pryor)

Wilson gave the impression that he expects to play in Week 7: "It's the first game of the year for me. But I've been fortunate to be in a lot of first games. So the confidence is there obviously." (Mike DeFabo)

Tomlin said they do not expect C Zach Frazier (ankle) to return until sometime after their Week 9 bye, via Gerry Dulac.