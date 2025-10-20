AFC North Trade Buzz: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones suggests the Bengals are very open to franchising DE Trey Hendrickson after this season and that is part of their calculus with him in the leadup to the trade deadline.
- Jones notes benched Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt could be a trade candidate.
Browns
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones expects the Browns to get trade interest in veteran TE David Njoku before the trade deadline, as he’s in the final year of his contract and third-round TE Harold Fannin has been playing well.
Ravens
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones still expects the one-win Ravens to be buyers going into the trade deadline, with all positions on defense on the table for an upgrade but especially edge rusher.
Steelers
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones highlights the Steelers as a potential buyer to watch heading into the trade deadline, as the team has a winning record and extra picks. Steelers GM Omar Khan has also shown he’s willing to be more aggressive than his predecessors.
We are 1-5 why are we even being looked at as buyers ? Lamar aint about to save harbum and Eric again