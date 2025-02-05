AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Jermaine Johnson, Jets Staff Changes, Dolphins Potential Offseason Moves,

Dolphins

When taking a look at the Dolphins’ offensive roster decisions this offseason, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes the case for Tyreek Hill to return is there is no financial incentive to release him if they want to trade him for draft picks.

to return is there is no financial incentive to release him if they want to trade him for draft picks. If they were to trade Hill, Jackson doubts they would fetch anything close to the five draft picks they parted with when acquiring him from the Chiefs. In that case, Jackson thinks a post-June 1 deal makes the most sense in exchange for a guard or a safety, plus 2026 draft picks.

As for WR Jaylen Waddle , Jackson writes it makes the most sense to keep him given Hill’s “shelf life seems short.”

, Jackson writes it makes the most sense to keep him given Hill’s “shelf life seems short.” With LT Terron Armstead , Jackson thinks the “only feasible way” for him to come back is to lower his $22.1 million cap hit in 2025.

, Jackson thinks the “only feasible way” for him to come back is to lower his $22.1 million cap hit in 2025. Jackson also writes the Dolphins should hold onto C Aaron Brewer and RT Austin Jackson.

and RT Regarding Gs Liam Eichenberg and Rob Jones , Jackson could see either returning around the league minimum, but Miami still needs to find better starting-caliber players.

and , Jackson could see either returning around the league minimum, but Miami still needs to find better starting-caliber players. At tight end, Jackson believes Durham Smythe ‘s $3.1 million salary is too much to keep in 2025, but Julian Hill is useful as a “cheap backup.”

‘s $3.1 million salary is too much to keep in 2025, but is useful as a “cheap backup.” Jackson writes Miami should find a way to restructure FB Alec Ingold‘ s $3.3 million salary.

s $3.3 million salary. With RB Raheem Mostert, Jackson feels him only getting one snap in the season-finale was a sign that Miami is turning the page on the veteran running back.

Jets

Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson made the Pro Bowl in 2023 but now says he must technically start his career over after suffering a torn Achilles in 2024.

“Throw the Pro Bowl season in the trash, I gotta restart,” Johnson said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s how I was going into 2024 anyway. You gotta earn success. It’s rented. My mindset was coming to earn it again anyway. . . . Popped an Achilles, first major injury, let’s earn it again. I’ve been through so much on my journey here and I didn’t come this far to be an average player or make the Pro Bowl one time. I came here to help my teammates win and win the Super Bowl.”

Jets

Jets’ new HC Aaron Glenn played a 14-year career before joining the coaching ranks. Broncos HC Sean Payton coached Glenn in the final year of his career in 2008 and brought him along to New Orleans’ staff as defensive backs coach from 2016-2020.

“There’s a presence about him,” Payton said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “As gifted and as skilled as he was, man, there’s a grinder element, and a work element to him and a toughness and mental toughness to him that … When you start combining all those things, you end up with one of these special people.”

Hall of Fame S Ronnie Lott was teammates with Glenn for his rookie year with the Jets in 1994. Lott thinks Glenn proved he earned the opportunity to be a head coach.

“He has the fight, he has the desire,” Lott said. “The best part about it is, you get to sit back and go, he earned that. He fought for a lot of things to get to where he’s at.”

Another former teammate from the Jets, Chad Cascadden, said Glenn quickly held players accountable during their playing days.

“It was Day One,” Cascadden said. “Finally someone was there to put people in their place and set the parameters of what’s expected from you. So when he came in and set the tone and described what his culture is going to be like. I was like ‘O.K., good. It’s about time.’”

Zack Rosenblatt says that a name to watch for Glenn’s staff is Kevin O’Dea , who was with Glenn with the Saints as assistant ST coordinator and also previously served as the Jets ST coordinator.

, who was with Glenn with the Saints as assistant ST coordinator and also previously served as the Jets ST coordinator. Rich Cimini notes some staff changes for the team, including head strength & conditioning coach Mike Nicolini no longer remaining with the team, interim GM Phil Savage remaining as a consultant, and the team moving on from senior director of football strategy Dave Socie and co-director of player personnel Greg Nejmeh.