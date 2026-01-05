AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Mike McDaniel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Josina Anderson reports that Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel has been expressing confidence in retaining his job, yet Anderson points out that the team still needs to bring in a new general manager who could decide to make a change.

Dolphins TE Darren Waller says he plans to quickly decide on his future: “I would definitely consider a return to the Dolphins.” (Schad)

Jets

The Jets closed out their 2025 season on Sunday with a 35-8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was their fifth-straight to end the season, all five of which came by at least 23 points, and New York set an NFL record by not intercepting a pass all season. All in all, it was a rough first year for HC Aaron Glenn, who took responsibility for it after the game.

“I let the players down. I let the organization down, and that burns me, it really does,” Glenn said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “This was not expected, where we are this season, and I understand that. But here’s what I do know: I know the reason why I came here, and I am not going to waver from my beliefs on what I think wins games in this league. I’m very confident in myself, I’m very confident in this organization, I’m very confident in our owner, I’m very confident in [GM Darren Mougey], and we’re going to work our ass off to get this s— exactly where it needs to be. I do know that.”

Glenn’s resume sparked a lot of speculation about whether he’d be one-and-done as a coach, but it doesn’t seem like owner Woody Johnson, mindful of his reputation, ever seriously thought about moving on.

“I understand what everybody on the outside is saying,” Glenn said. “I’m going to take all those arrows, and that’s OK, because I do know this: It’s going to turn. And I’m confident in that…This has not been the season we all wanted, but there are some things I really like about what we did.”

Patriots

After romping to a win over the division rival Dolphins, the Patriots put a bow on a 14-3 season and capped a remarkable turnaround. New England has won more games this year alone than the previous two seasons combined and will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. First-year Patriots HC Mike Vrabel succinctly summed up the team’s success.

“Get the right guys in the building at the right time. And good quarterback play. Figured out how to not beat ourselves and play to an identity. And guys make plays. That’s what happens,” he said after the game.