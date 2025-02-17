AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers Departure From Jets, Will Campbell, Patriots, Bills

Bills

Virginia Tech is targeting Bills assistant Christian Taylor for its offensive coordinator vacancy. (Bruce Feldman)

Jets

Albert Breer of SI gives details on the departure of QB Aaron Rodgers from the Jets, noting that Rodgers did inform the Jets he has unfinished business and plans to play in 2025.

Breer adds that there was no attempt from either side to negotiate a third year for Rodgers in New York, as Rodgers knew the decision was out of his control.

There were also Rodgers’ appearances in the media such as on The Pat McAfee Show, which was discussed by the two sides yet no ultimatum was given to him about this subject.

Rodgers was also in a situation where he wanted to win now, and the Jets may not have been that team as they plan to double down on some of the younger players at their core.

The situation boiled down to Rodgers’ goals being different from that of the new regime in New York, despite the fact that Rodgers still had strong relationships in the building with team president Hymie Elhai and co-owner Christopher Johnson.

Patriots

ESPN’s Field Yates asked if LSU OT Will Campbell would be a reach for the Patriots at pick number four, sparking a debate from senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

“There is not a lot of separation,” Kiper Jr. said on the First Draft podcast. “People say you have him 11 on your [ranking] board, how could you take him at four? The grade between the fifth player and the 11th player/12th player in this draft isn’t much. It’s right there. You’re splitting hairs. So to say Will Campbell could go at four is not a stretch at all.”