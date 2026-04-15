AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Draft Visits, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Browns

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq took a 30 visit with the Browns. (Ian Rapoport)

took a 30 visit with the Browns. (Ian Rapoport) Utah OT Caleb Lomu took a 30 visit with the Browns, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904)

took a 30 visit with the Browns, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904) Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek visited the Browns. (Dan Hope)

visited the Browns. (Dan Hope) Georgia OT Monroe Freeling took a 30 visit with the Browns. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Steelers

The Steelers approach the 2026 NFL Draft without complete clarity about Aaron Rodgers‘ future. When appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that although the organization is not frustrated with the veteran quarterback at this point, the date for Rodgers’ decisions keeps getting pushed back.

“They’re not frustrated,” Schefter said. “I just think people thought there would be an answer. I remember asking various people and they’re like, ‘We should have an answer within 30 days.’ And then 30 days came and went. … ‘We should have an answer mid-March.’ It’s mid-March, we don’t have an answer. Now we have Art Rooney saying, ‘We should have an answer before the draft.'”