AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Draft Visits, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Boston College OT Jude Bowry had a 30 visit with the Bengals this week. (Mike Reiss)
- Cincinnati DL Jay Hunt will visit the Bengals. He counts as a local prospect. (Ryan Fowler)
- Florida OT Austin Barber has an upcoming visit with the Bengals. (Justin Melo)
- Oklahoma G Febechi Nwaiwu visited the Bengals. (Ian Rapoport)
- LSU WR Barion Brown visited the Bengals, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Arye Pulli)
- Miami OT Markel Bell met with the Bengals the day before his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez had a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Tom Pelissero)
- Miami DE Akheem Mesidor and Ohio State CB Lorenzo Styles visited the Bengals. Styles counted as a local prospect. (Tom Pelissero)
- Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter had a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Ryan Fowler)
- Cincinnati TE Joe Royer visited the Bengals, per his Instagram. He counts as a local prospect. (JaguarsNow904)
- Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell visited the Bengals, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Ian Rapoport)
- Northwestern RB Cam Porter had a private workout with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
- Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq took a 30 visit with the Browns. (Ian Rapoport)
- Utah OT Caleb Lomu took a 30 visit with the Browns, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904)
- Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek visited the Browns. (Dan Hope)
- Georgia OT Monroe Freeling took a 30 visit with the Browns. (Mary Kay Cabot)
Steelers
The Steelers approach the 2026 NFL Draft without complete clarity about Aaron Rodgers‘ future. When appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that although the organization is not frustrated with the veteran quarterback at this point, the date for Rodgers’ decisions keeps getting pushed back.
“They’re not frustrated,” Schefter said. “I just think people thought there would be an answer. I remember asking various people and they’re like, ‘We should have an answer within 30 days.’ And then 30 days came and went. … ‘We should have an answer mid-March.’ It’s mid-March, we don’t have an answer. Now we have Art Rooney saying, ‘We should have an answer before the draft.'”
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