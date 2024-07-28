AFC Notes: Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew, Jim Harbaugh, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh elaborated on how he felt heading into his first training camp back in the NFL.

“It’s like New Year’s Day. It feels like being born. It feels like coming out of the womb,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “You’re in there. It’s comfortable and safe, and now you’re out. You’re born. Lights are on, it’s bright, chaos, people looking at you, people talking at you, and it just feels good to have it happen.”

Chiefs

Kansas City second-round OT Kingsley Suamataia in the draft will compete with OT Wanya Morris in camp for a starting spot. Suamataia opened up about his great personal relationship with Morris and how they will deal with direct competition for playing time.

“It’s been great. I’ve known Wanya (Morris). As a player, he’s a great guy. He’s friends with a lot of guys that I know. We’re boys on and off the field, just trying to get that job, but we’re both just working hard as best we can.” Suamataia said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “Whoever comes out on top, (we) still boys, but it’s business out here, but nothing but love for Wanya.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes responded to the Raiders having a Kermit The Frog puppet with a Mahomes jersey on: “Yeah, I mean, it’s still early in the year. Stuff like that happens. It’ll get handled when it gets handled.” (Kevin Patra)

Raiders

The Raiders brought in QB Gardner Minshew to compete with QB Aidan O’Connell for the starting job in camp. Las Vegas HC Antonio Pierce wants to let them loose to get a good idea of where they stand.

“What I see is two guys competing. I told them it’s time to make that leap,” Pierce said Friday, via Rachel Gossen of the team’s official website. “Stop with the baby steps. Somebody grab the bull by the horns and be the guy, and they’re trying to do that. The competition is high.”

“I think the key part about it is regardless of who’s in, the offense is trying to be as efficient and as effective as possible. So, you’ve got the offensive line in there with those guys and you’re trying to build that continuity with our wide receivers, and I think both quarterbacks are doing it.”

According to Aaron Wilson, RB Cam Akers was scheduled to work out with the Raiders before signing with Houston.