AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots Potential Offseason Moves

Bills

The Bills traded for WR Amari Cooper before the trade deadline in hopes of adding a true number-one receiver to the offense. Despite failing to reach 300 yards in the regular season and only adding 41 yards in the playoffs, Buffalo GM Brandon Beane doesn’t regret the move because of the stress Cooper took off other playmakers.

“I do think Amari helped our offense,” Beane said, via Matt Parrino of newyorkupstate.com. “Did he put up All-Pro numbers in the games he was here? No. I think that’s for various reasons. Again, our offense improved. We averaged over 30 points. I think we were second in the league in total scoring. And you guys kind of know the mantra that was established this year by Josh and Joe Brady of everybody eats. Adding him was not going to get away from that, but does that take a little pressure off of [Khalil] Shakir, [Dawson] Knox, [Dalton] Kincaid, the run game, all that? So, I do not regret the move.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that f ormer Packers defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich is joining the Bills staff as assistant defensive line coach.

Dolphins

Dolphins assistant OL coach Lemuel Jeanpierre spoke about what type of offensive linemen the team will be keeping an eye on as the draft approaches.

“Everybody has size and all the measurables but dog mentality is something that I’m looking for,” Jeanpierre told the Miami Herald. “Also a certain type of not just physical toughness but mental toughness because it’s a grinding position.”

Dolphins GM Chris Grier has also said that the team will emphasize adding players to their offensive line this offseason.

“We’re going to have to invest in the offensive line now,” Grier told reporters. “We’re just older there now. So yes, this is the time, like we did a few years ago … this is the time for us to invest in some offensive lineman.”

Patriots

Chad Graff of The Athletic makes some predictions for the Patriots going into this year’s offseason.

Graff predicts New England will sign Bengals’ free agent WR Tee Higgins .

. Graff also thinks the Patriots will land Ravens’ free agent OT Ronnie Stanley .

. As for HC Mike Vrabel , Graff expects him to begin leaving his imprint as New England’s new coach and he’ll be a key figure in their scouting department.

, Graff expects him to begin leaving his imprint as New England’s new coach and he’ll be a key figure in their scouting department. Graff expects the Patriots to allow CB Jonathan Jones and DL Deatrich Wise to depart on the open market.

and DL to depart on the open market. Graff could also see New England releasing WR Kendrick Bourne to save $4.9 million in cap space.

to save $4.9 million in cap space. Mike Reiss reports that senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo is expected to stick with the team in 2025 but his role may shift.