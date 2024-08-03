AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Justin Fields, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry stated the revision to WR Amari Cooper‘s contract doesn’t keep them from signing Cooper to another extension.

“I think everybody here understands what Amari means to this organization,” Berry said, via 92.3 The Fan. “He’s been a big part of our success. We were glad we were able to resolve the situation. Nothing that we’ve done would preclude us from extending him.”

Ravens

Ravens DC Zach Orr has only been a coach for eight years after being forced to medically retire from his playing career as a linebacker. But there’s no grading curve for him in 2024. Ravens HC John Harbaugh said they expect Orr to hit the ground running as a coach.

“Keep going from last year,” Harbaugh said ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “Just the progression that we’re on and that we’ve been on with the players and the scheme and the system that have been in place. Zach is kind of in a next-man-up situation. Great coach, great guy, knows what he’s doing, been a part of it for years, and he’s ready.”

“To whom much is given much is required,” Harbaugh added. “[Orr] was given an amazing opportunity after the big setback as a player and just grew leaps and bounds all the time and took advantage of the opportunity. That’s why you see a guy so young have a chance at this, because he’s been exposed to some really great football. But he’s a smart guy, works hard, great talent, great persona with the guys, all that. Very charismatic guy, all those kinds of gifts.”

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely is learning all the receiver positions as well as his responsibilities as the No. 2 tight end in anticipation of a bigger role, per Graziano: “They want me to be able to go everywhere, whether it’s in the backfield, in line, in the slot, out wide or whatever. So just learning everything and being that chess piece that can move around.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin told reporters that QB Justin Fields took advantage of his reps when QB Russell Wilson was sidelined recently due to a calf injury.

“We’ve got two really capable guys,” Tomlin said, via CBS Sports. “We’re going to create an environment where they get an opportunity to compete and see where they’re capable of. Justin has really taken advantage of the opportunity for additional snaps because Russ has been out some the first week. Really just excited about the trajectory of it. Excited to continue to go with the process and having them display their skills.”