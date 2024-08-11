AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Marcus Williams, Browns

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski has been impressed with second-round DT Michael Hall Jr.’s on-field performance and attitude.

“Mike’s done a nice job. Going back, we talked about Mike early in camp. He really takes this seriously,” Stefanski said, via the team’s transcripts. “He wants to be great; he wants to work at it. I think he’s really lucky to be in a meeting room and on this practice field with some vets that have worked really, really hard to get where they are and Mike can see that from those guys and can kind of work appropriately, if you will.”

Stefanski refused to comment on trade rumors involving WR Amari Cooper and told reporters everything would be kept in-house. (Sara Walsh)

Ravens

Ravens S Marcus Williams spoke about his leadership role as he heads into the season as the oldest in his position group.

“I mean, I’ve always been a leader; I’ve always been vocal,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “That’s just something I’ve been doing. If you’ve been out here the last couple of years that I’ve been here, I’ve been doing the same thing. So, it’s nothing new to me; it’s just something that’s true to me.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens worked out WR Azende Rey.

Steelers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers worked out LBs Abraham Beauplan , Frank Ginda , Anthony Hines III and Luquay Washington .

, , and . Wilson adds Pittsburgh signed S Jalen Elliott to a one-year, $915,000 contract.

to a one-year, $915,000 contract. Steelers first-round OL Troy Fautanu suffered an MCL sprain in the team’s preseason opener that doesn’t appear serious, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.