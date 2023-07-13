AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts owner Jim Irsay explained first-round QB Anthony Richardson will need to get on the field and experience game reps in order to get better.
“As you guys know, Peyton (Manning’s rookie) year we were 3-13, the first year,” Irsay said, via NFL.com. “That’s a guy who played a lot of college games and was really prepared as much as he could be for the league. So, for Anthony Richardson, it’s going to be tough. We know that. But he has to play to get better. I mean, there’s no question. Gardner (Minshew) could come out and play better early on, him just being a veteran, but we have to get Anthony on the field. And that’s (head coach) Shane (Steichen’s) call when he decides to do it.”
Jaguars
The Jaguars have been careful to present a positive and optimistic tone about the future of the franchise in Jacksonville. But the fact is that if the city doesn’t approve the spending plan for the $1.4 billion renovation project to the team’s stadium, playing elsewhere is on the table.
“What we said, Albert, is we cannot extend our lease in Jacksonville without a solution to the current stadium,” Jacksonville President Mark Lamping said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And we’ve been pretty direct with that. That was the premise when we first started talking about this in 2016. We focused on those cities that have found themselves in bad situations and wanted to do everything we can to avoid that. Whether you look at St. Louis, Oakland, San Diego, all those situations had several things in common.