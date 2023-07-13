AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay explained first-round QB Anthony Richardson will need to get on the field and experience game reps in order to get better.

“As you guys know, Peyton (Manning’s rookie) year we were 3-13, the first year,” Irsay said, via NFL.com. “That’s a guy who played a lot of college games and was really prepared as much as he could be for the league. So, for Anthony Richardson, it’s going to be tough. We know that. But he has to play to get better. I mean, there’s no question. Gardner (Minshew) could come out and play better early on, him just being a veteran, but we have to get Anthony on the field. And that’s (head coach) Shane (Steichen’s) call when he decides to do it.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars have been careful to present a positive and optimistic tone about the future of the franchise in Jacksonville. But the fact is that if the city doesn’t approve the spending plan for the $1.4 billion renovation project to the team’s stadium, playing elsewhere is on the table.

“What we said, Albert, is we cannot extend our lease in Jacksonville without a solution to the current stadium,” Jacksonville President Mark Lamping said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And we’ve been pretty direct with that. That was the premise when we first started talking about this in 2016. We focused on those cities that have found themselves in bad situations and wanted to do everything we can to avoid that. Whether you look at St. Louis, Oakland, San Diego, all those situations had several things in common.

“They were generally smaller markets, [and] they had aging stadiums without a stadium solution. And the team was not compelled by any lease to have to stay in that market. Unfortunately for the NFL fans in those communities, they lost their team. That’s not any type of situation that we want the fans in northeast Florida to endure. It was because of that, that we tried to get so far ahead of this.” Seth Walder reports the Jaguars hired Claire Morrison as a data scientist. Texans Texans WR Amari Rodgers was let go by the Packers after they drafted him and found success late in the season in Houston. He is now hoping to play an important role on his new team. “I just took it all in and just took every day for a grain of salt honestly, because the NFL means not for long,” Rodgers told the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “It can be taken from you any day. Just being able to soak it all in and just enjoy every single moment, was important to me. It’s part of the league. It happens to a lot of people. It doesn’t work out somewhere., but another opportunity opens up somewhere else. Everything is not going to be peaches and cream. You just got to realize that just you just have to continue to grow and continue to believe in yourself and your craft and in the next opportunity just just make the best out of it.” “I’m going to my third season, I have a lot of stuff that I’ve seen with the Packers. I was able to play with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams the best of the best in the league. I was able to see it and see how they prepared, I took it in every single day and I just took it with me,” Rodgers added. “Just knowing that I’m more mature now, I know what it looks like I know what it takes to be successful in the league. I feel like that’s definitely gonna help me out.”