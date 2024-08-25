AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Mac Jones, Malik Willis, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson had an inconsistent showing in the team’s final preseason game Thursday as he gears up for his regular-season return. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen reviewed Richardson’s performance and is excited to see how he performs throughout the year.

“I thought it was good,” Steichen said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “[T]hat first drive was really good. There was some miscommunication stuff on one of the plays, but to get him out there again like I said, running around with those guys and getting that quarter, quarter-and-a-half, it was great to see. You saw some explosiveness that he had on the first drive and made some really good throws. I think he was seven of eight of that first drive, so it was great to get him out there.”

“He’s played what, four-and-a-half games? To get out there and be his first full season, which we’re looking forward to, I just go back to his playmaking ability. He’ll make some huge plays for us this year. I think it’s going to be awesome and fun to watch.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Mac Jones has put together three good showings in the preseason after a tumultuous end to his New England career. Jacksonville HC Doug Pederson outlined where Jones has thrived and joked they have to remind him he’s not still with the Patriots sometimes.

“Mac has played extremely well the last couple of weeks and really has bought into what we do,” Pederson said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “He’ll still revert back to his Patriot ways every now and then and we got to remind him he’s in Jacksonville, but he’s done a good job. He’s done a good job managing and running the offense, getting everybody involved. He sees the field well, throws a good ball, so he’s done a good job.”

Titans

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Titans QB Malik Willis is “starting to turn a corner” and noted Tennessee could roster three quarterbacks.