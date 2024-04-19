AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Stefon Diggs, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts 2023 first-round QB Anthony Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, but HC Shane Steichen expects him to be ready to go at the start of the 2024 season.

“He’s in a really good spot,” Steichen said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Had really good discussions that I’ll obviously keep private, but he’s in a really good spot. His shoulder is feeling good. He should be good to go for practices like we talked about earlier. He will be out there throwing, but we’ll limit — we’ll obviously monitor it, make sure we’re smart with that but he’s in a really good place.”

“I mean, he’s a competitor. I think most guys that are competitors that want to be great are going to want to push themselves. But again, we’re just going to have to monitor it and then we’ll go from there.”

Jaguars

Wisconsin OL Tanor Bortolini took an official visit with the Jaguars. (Ryan Roberts)

Texans

Regarding new WR Stefon Diggs , Texans GM Nick Caserio said he doesn’t know what it means for someone to be labeled a diva: “It’s unfair to label anybody until they walk into the building.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

Ryans on WR Stefon Diggs : “We’re excited about adding him to the team. He’s been a great player in this league for a long time He changes the game for the teams he’s been on. We expect the same here.” (Aaron Wilson)

: “Excited to see him perform. He’s been putting in the work this offseason.” (Aaron Wilson) Ryans also commented on the addition of LB Azeez Al-Shaair: “We’re getting a tenacious player. He showed he was capable of running the show.” (Wilson)