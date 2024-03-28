AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Tony Pollard, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Colts HC Shane Steichen on how QB Anthony Richardson is recovering: “I think he’ll be good to go for spring practice. Obviously we’ve got to limit it and monitor it and don’t go overboard, but I can’t be more excited to get him back going again. His limited sample size that he had in those first five weeks were impressive. I mean, he made some plays that I’ve never seen guys make.” (Stephen Holder)
- Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. has a 30 visit with the Colts on his schedule. (Justin Melo)
- Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland said he has official 30 visits with 10 teams before the draft, including the Colts. (Jake Rabadi)
- Ole Miss CB Deante Prince has a 30 visit scheduled with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)
Jaguars
- Ole Miss CB Deante Prince has a 30 visit scheduled with the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler)
Titans
Titans GM Ran Carthon discussed the team’s free-agent haul with Jim Wyatt of the team website:
- On the signing of RB Tony Pollard: “Tony, just being in tandem with Tyjae (Spears). Having two explosive guys that can take it the distance anywhere on the field. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and provide us with explosive plays (is exciting).”
- Carthon on C Lloyd Cushenberry: “He’s a young player who has grown in each year that he has been in the league. We feel like his skill-set and everything he provides, we feel like him with (o-line coach Bill) Callahan can help take his game to a whole new level.”
- When asked about the signing of veteran CB Chidobe Awuzie: “(Awuzie is) physical. He’s a grown man, hyper-competitive, great leadership, has played a ton of ball, played in a lot of high-impact games. He’s the guy that comes in and helps rebuild your culture.”
- Carthon said LB Kenneth Murray will be a starter at inside linebacker: “We feel like as talented as he is, there’s still another level he can take his game. And if you know (linebackers coach) Frank Bush’s M.O., and the work he has done with linebackers of all skills sets, we feel like once Frank gets his hands on him, he can take his game to another level.”
- On signing former Commanders OL Saahdiq Charles: “He’s played both guard spots, he’s played tackle. And that’s the thing with coach Bill Callahan, these guys will learn and know multiple positions. He’s in a unique situation where he’ll be able to create his own way. (Charles) provides versatility up front.”
- Tennessee also signed former Steelers QB Mason Rudolph: “He has experience and he’s played a ton of games, and has been a starter. He is going to come in the room and offer some unique experiences to both Will and Malik (Willis) to help those guys in their maturation. He’s going to come in the room and push those guys as well.”
- Carthon on the signing of veteran DL Sebastian Joseph-Day: “He gives us an experienced guy who has been a part of some winning cultures. And, he is a consummate pro, and has always been that. He’s another guy to put down on that d-line to help us compete and get after the quarterback.”
- With RB Derrick Henry moving on to the Ravens, Carthon said the following: “Derrick is someone that you respect immensely for what he has done for this organization. We had a conversation at the end of the season, and it left in a really good place, I believe. And, I wish him nothing but the best, other than when (he) plays us.”
- According to Dane Brugler, Marshall RB Rasheen Ali has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Titans.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!