AFC Notes: Arik Armstead, Doug Pederson, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson thinks recently signed WR Gabriel Davis is like a “Swiss Army Knife” for their offense and praised his route running ability.

“Gabe is, to me, like a Swiss Army knife. He can obviously run routes, the guy is right around 81-82 targets a year for the last four years if you average them out. He’s a big part of the offense in Buffalo,” Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

Pederson points out that Davis provides help in run-blocking, can be effective as a runner, and is a strong route runner.

“I think he’s going to be another key piece to what we’re doing and we can put him in positions to block, we can put him in positions to run, he’s a good route runner, he’s strong, he’s big, he’s local,” Pederson said.

Pederson said they can use Davis similarly to Calvin Ridley and how they deployed veteran WR Marvin Jones in 2022.

“Just his style of play. He’s big, he runs extremely well, he’s physical as far as blocking. There’s a reason why he averaged about 80-plus targets a year. He’s a down-the-field guy, much like [WR] Marvin Jones [Jr.] our first year,” said Pederson. “Not the same speed guy as Calvin, but can affect the defense down the field, is something that we look for opposite of [WR] Zay Jones and mixing in with [WR] Christian [Kirk]. Just excited to have him and work with him.”

Texans

After being released by the 49ers this offseason, DL Arik Armstead signed with the Jaguars shortly after. Armstead shared that Houston tried their best to trade for him and keep him off the open market.

“The Texans tried to trade for me, didn’t even want me to become a free agent. I thought I was going there. Trade fell through. Boom, I end up hitting free agency,” Armstead said, via his Third and Long podcast.

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon said they initially considered luring WR Calvin Ridley away from the Jaguars or other options as a “pipe dream.”

“To actually have the opportunity to even consider him was something that we had a part of our plan, but in our mind, really, it was more of a pipe dream. Can we afford these guys and get Ridley?” Carthon said, via the team’s Youtube.