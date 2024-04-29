Free Agent WR Jarvis Landry To Attend Jaguars’ Rookie Camp

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, free agent WR Jarvis Landry is expected to participate in the upcoming Jaguars’ rookie camp after sitting out last season entirely.

Jarvis Landry

Landry, 31 is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018. 

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75 million extension with $47 million guaranteed. The Browns opted to release him after permitting him to seek out a trade. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Saints worth $6 million. 

In 2022, Landry appeared in nine games for the Saints and caught 25 passes for 272 yards receiving and one touchdown.

