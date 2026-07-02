AFC Notes: Armand Membou, Brendan Sorsby, Will Campbell, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets RT Armand Membou is entering the second year of his career after being a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Membou said he’s developed a strong bond with RG Joe Tippmann after Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered an injury last season.

“I feel like we just were able to bond really quickly, just making that connection on the right side, and it definitely helped me a lot my rookie year,” Membou said, via Jack Bell of the team’s site. “I mean, obviously it started having AVT go down, but then to have Tipp come in and play the way he did all 17 games, it really helped me [to] have that chemistry with my right guard.”

Membou quickly learned to temper his nerves in last year’s season-opener after going up against Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt.

“It was like my first game, against T.J. Watt,” Membou said. “Obviously I’m hearing everything about him. I’ve watched him before when I was in college and back in high school and stuff. So my mindset was just go out there and just go compete as hard as I can. Don’t think about the noise. It wasn’t really about him, it was more about me … first game in the NFL. I just wanted to take it play by play, and just remind myself I’m here for a reason, so I’m just going to go out and compete my best.”

Jets C Josh Myers thinks Mambou can become one of the best tackles in the league.

“Membou has the ability to be, like, great, great, great, one of the greats. There’s a lot that needs to happen between now and then, but he’s got the talent, he’s got the mentality.”

Jets

There was some discussion about the Jets possibly making a bid for Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby if the NFL conducted its supplemental draft. Before the NFL declined to conduct the draft, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic wrote that he couldn’t see HC Aaron Glenn being interested in Sorsby because of the distraction he would be.

if the NFL conducted its supplemental draft. Before the NFL declined to conduct the draft, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic wrote that he couldn’t see HC being interested in Sorsby because of the distraction he would be. Rosenblatt thinks New York wants to see what they have in veteran QB Geno Smith and fourth-round QB Cade Klubnik.

and fourth-round QB Rosenblatt adds that the Jets didn’t feel pressure to bring in Sorsby, given he was poised to miss the entire 2026 season and the 2027 NFL Draft is projected to have a solid quarterback class.

Rosenblatt would’ve been “stunned” to see New York use a second-round pick on Sorsby in the supplemental draft.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel is excited about the second-year growth between LT Will Campbell and C Jared Wilson.

“Just maturity. I think he’s studying the game. He’s trying different things,” Vrabel said via Patriots Wire. “The spring is the opportunity and time to try things. The quarterback is not going to get hit. The touchdowns don’t count. …He’s working on different sets, working on different techniques. …It’s been really good to see him and Jared Wilson push that [offensive line] group, and so I’m excited about that.“