AFC Notes: Bengals, Broncos, Chiefs

Bengals
Bengals area scout Christian Sarkisian said the team was thrilled to get fourth-round Tulane DE Cameron Sample and seventh-round Kansas State DE Wyatt Hubert.
“They weren’t my two highest graded guys,” Sarkisian said via Bengals.com. “But they were the biggest locks for make-it players. Talking about guys that play with their hair on fire. When you watch them, they affect every series through their talent level and through their pure aggressiveness, violent play, temperament and passion of football that screams at you off the tape.”
Broncos
- Per NFL Media’s Michael Silver, Broncos GM George Paton said they fielded exploratory calls about trading up from the Eagles, Vikings, Bears and Saints before the draft. Denver then turned down three offers on the clock before selecting CB Patrick Surtain II.
- Silver adds that Paton looked into trading up for DE Jaelan Phillips once he slipped out of the top 15 picks, and had Phillips gotten into the 20s Denver might have traded back into the first round. The Dolphins ultimately took him at No. 18.
- Silver also revealed that Paton got some intel the Dolphins were planning on picking RB Javonte Williams with their first pick of the second round, so he traded up with the Falcons to make sure to land him.
- Paton was eyeballing both LB Baron Browning and C Quinn Meinerz plus a third player before trading down with the No. 76 pick. He ended up getting both Meinerz and Browning with the picks he acquired at No. 98 and No. 105.
- Paton made it a point before the draft to get a trade done with the Panthers for QB Teddy Bridgewater, upping his offer from a seventh to a sixth-round pick to ensure they had more certainty at the position.
- Paton set aside plans to pursue a trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers after GM Brian Gutekunst relayed through a third party he would not consider a deal.
Chiefs
- Jamison Hensley takes a look at the Ravens-Chiefs trade that involved T Orlando Brown and how it turned out following the draft. The Chiefs wound up with Brown, LB Nick Bolton, and a 2022 sixth-round pick. The Ravens ended up with LB Odafe Oweh, G Ben Cleveland, CB Shaun Wade, and a 2022 fifth-round pick.
- Nate Taylor of The Athletic says that C Creed Humphrey was likely Kansas City’s best pick of the draft.
- As for the state of their roster, Taylor believes there are few holes and that the Chiefs’ best move at this point would be to sign a veteran pass-rusher such as Melvin Ingram.
