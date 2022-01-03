AFC Notes: Bengals, Broncos, Ravens

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said as long as first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase isn’t doubled, he’s getting him the ball.

“If you’re going to play him one-on-one, a lot of times it’s going to be a long day for you,” Burrow said, via NFL.com. “He’s a great player, and he’s going to be a great player for a long time. Great person, too. He doesn’t care if he gets 260 yards and three touchdowns or if he gets zero yards and everyone else makes all the yards. Great guy to have.”