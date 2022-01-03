AFC Notes: Bengals, Broncos, Ravens

Bengals
Bengals QB Joe Burrow said as long as first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase isn’t doubled, he’s getting him the ball.
“If you’re going to play him one-on-one, a lot of times it’s going to be a long day for you,” Burrow said, via NFL.com. “He’s a great player, and he’s going to be a great player for a long time. Great person, too. He doesn’t care if he gets 260 yards and three touchdowns or if he gets zero yards and everyone else makes all the yards. Great guy to have.”
- Chase mentioned he is honored to break Vikings WR Justin Jefferson‘s rookie record for receiving yards in a season: “Everything is overwhelming right now. I’m excited, but overwhelmed.” (NFL.com)
- According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, OL Quinton Spain will not play this week with a sprained ankle.
Broncos
- Broncos G Dalton Risner is scheduled to have an MRI tomorrow on his elbow after X-rays came back negative. (Ryan O’Halloran)
- Broncos HC Vic Fangio doesn’t expect Risner to play in Week 18. (Troy Renck)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said QB Lamar Jackson could still play this week: “There’s a chance he’ll play on Sunday.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Ravens DL Calais Campbell believes the Ravens’ close games this season will give them a boost if they make the playoffs due to their experience: “If the Football Gods bless us with an opportunity to make the playoffs, I think all of this experience is going to pay off. All of these close games, that’s going to make a difference if we get a chance to dance.” (Hensley)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!