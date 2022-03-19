AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Baker Mayfield, Ravens

Bengals
- Regarding the Bengals’ interest in former Cowbots’ former OT La’el Collins, OL coach Frank Pollack said he has a “great relationship” with Collins after being Dallas’ offensive line coach from 2015-2017: “I’ve got a great relationship with LC. I love him to death. He definitely fits the definition of a glass-eater.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)
- Bengals QB Brandon Allen‘s one-year deal carries a max value of $2.5 million and includes a $300,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $1.2 million, and can earn up to $1 million in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
An AFC Executive tells Albert Breer of SI.com that Browns QB Baker Mayfield is a “starting-caliber player,” but probably the 20th best quarterback in the league.
“I do think he’s a starting-caliber player, no doubt,” the executive said of Mayfield. “But this ‘franchise guy’ thing, if the guy wasn’t the first pick, if he went in the second or third round, we’d be looking at him so differently. He has that attached to his name, and it’s not reality; he can be one of 32, but have to comfortable with the idea that he’s gonna be somewhere maybe 16 to 22. Physically, one-through-14, you’re talking about guys that are bigger, are better athletes, bigger arms.
“He’s got a good arm, he’s accurate, but he’s just not one of those top guys. So what are you acquiring then? The 20th best quarterback? You have to be comfortable with that.”
- Breer mentions that Mayfield being traded could come down to how teams like the Saints, Colts, and Panthers view him vs. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
- Regarding the Browns keeping the option of retaining Mayfield open, Breer writes that it’s mostly because Mayfield could prove to be their best option in the end.
Ravens
- Jamison Hensley of ESPN takes a look at some of the Ravens’ pass-rushing options after their deal to bring back LB Za’Darius Smith soured during free agency. He first mentions that the team could pull off a trade for Vikings DE Danielle Hunter.
- Hensley then adds that there are several big names remaining in free agency, such as Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram, Jerry Hughes, Jason Pierre-Paul, Derek Barnett, and Justin Houston.
- The draft is also stocked with pass-rushers the Ravens could target, with Hensley suggesting DE Travon Walker, DE Jermaine Johnson, DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE George Karlaftis, and recently injured Michigan LB David Ojabo.
