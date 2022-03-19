AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Baker Mayfield, Ravens

Bengals

Regarding the Bengals’ interest in former Cowbots’ former OT La’el Collins , OL coach Frank Pollack said he has a “great relationship” with Collins after being Dallas’ offensive line coach from 2015-2017: “I’ve got a great relationship with LC. I love him to death. He definitely fits the definition of a glass-eater.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Bengals QB Brandon Allen's one-year deal carries a max value of $2.5 million and includes a $300,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $1.2 million, and can earn up to $1 million in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Browns

An AFC Executive tells Albert Breer of SI.com that Browns QB Baker Mayfield is a “starting-caliber player,” but probably the 20th best quarterback in the league.

“I do think he’s a starting-caliber player, no doubt,” the executive said of Mayfield. “But this ‘franchise guy’ thing, if the guy wasn’t the first pick, if he went in the second or third round, we’d be looking at him so differently. He has that attached to his name, and it’s not reality; he can be one of 32, but have to comfortable with the idea that he’s gonna be somewhere maybe 16 to 22. Physically, one-through-14, you’re talking about guys that are bigger, are better athletes, bigger arms.

“He’s got a good arm, he’s accurate, but he’s just not one of those top guys. So what are you acquiring then? The 20th best quarterback? You have to be comfortable with that.”

Breer mentions that Mayfield being traded could come down to how teams like the Saints, Colts, and Panthers view him vs. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo .

. Regarding the Browns keeping the option of retaining Mayfield open, Breer writes that it’s mostly because Mayfield could prove to be their best option in the end.

