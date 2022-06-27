AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals announced that they have sold out of season tickets for the 2022 season. Those still interested in tickets can be placed on a waitlist, which requires a $150 deposit that will be credited towards any eventual purchase.

Ben Baby of ESPN mentions that UDFA WR Kwamie Lassiter II has had an impressive offseason and earned first-team reps, adding that he may have a shot at making the 53-man roster on special teams. Lassiter’s father was a standout safety for the Cardinals and holds the NFL record for most passes intercepted in a game with four. He passed away from a heart attack he suffered while working out in 2019.

Browns

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reports that the NFL will be seeking an indefinite suspension lasting at least one year for Browns QB Deshaun Watson , adding that the league will not accept a resolution and want Watson sidelined for a minimum of one season.

, adding that the league will not accept a resolution and want Watson sidelined for a minimum of one season. Judge Sue L. Robinson will likely have to consider the recent incidents involving the Commanders, Cowboys, Patriots, and Raiders front offices, which will likely be an argument on behalf of Watson via the NFLPA.

Ravens

Ravens OC Greg Roman said that he’s purposefully trying to throw as much as he can at first-round C Tyler Linderbaum in hopes of him gaining comfortability by the time training camp comes around.

“I told Tyler that it’s my goal to have him laying in bed shaking every night, worried about the next thing, so hopefully, by training camp, he’s not, and then by the season, he’s feeling good,” Roman said via Ravens Wire. “So, yes, we’re trying to throw him in there and get him as much exposure [as possible]. He’s doing a really good job; you can see it every day. Some guys – you can just see it every day – they just take another step forward, and he’s one of those guys thus far. So, it’s a credit to him, and he needs to keep it going.”