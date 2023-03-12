AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Dre’Mont Jones, Ravens

Bengals

ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions the Bengals as a potential landing spot for Texans DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo if Houston doesn’t bring him back.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says the Bengals are expected to be involved to some degree in the free agent market for defensive tackles, which features both top-end options and a lot of depth.

Browns

Free agent DT Dre’Mont Jones says that he has always been a fan of the Browns, his hometown team, and feels that he would be a good fit on the defensive line next to DE Myles Garrett.

“That would be crazy good,” Jones said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’ve only seen and heard good things about him on and off the field, so that’d be cool to have. I’ve been around some good players so it wouldn’t be anything new.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Browns are expected to be involved to some degree in the free agent market for defensive tackles, which features both top-end options and a lot of depth.

Ravens

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says he gets the sense there will be teams interested in going after Ravens QB Lamar Jackson if they get the sense he wants out of Baltimore, but there’s a lot of skepticism about teams submitting a formal offer sheet. He thinks teams will prefer a more traditional sign and trade route.

If the Jets strike out on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, they're one candidate to explore a move for Jackson, per Graziano.

Graziano mentions the Ravens are a team to watch as a potential free-agent destination for Packers WR Allen Lazard.

. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Ravens TE Josh Oliver is drawing a lot of interest and could be the latest tight end to sign a deal that surprises a lot of people.