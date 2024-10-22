Bengals Sign OT Andrew Coker

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed OT Andrew Coker to their practice squad.

In correspondence, Cincinnati released DT Domenique Davis from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Bengals’ practice squad:

CB Nate Brooks WR Cole Burgess OT Devin Cochran CB Jalen Davis TE Cam Grandy LB Shaka Heyward C Trey Hill S PJ Jules WR Kendric Pryor QB Logan Woodside DT Justin Rogers G Tashawn Manning RB Kendall Milton DB Micah Abraham DE Raymond Johnson III OT Andrew Coker

Coker, 23, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2024. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp.

Coker is yet to appear in an NFL game.