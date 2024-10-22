Bengals Sign OT Andrew Coker

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed OT Andrew Coker to their practice squad.
In correspondence, Cincinnati released DT Domenique Davis from the practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Bengals’ practice squad:
- CB Nate Brooks
- WR Cole Burgess
- OT Devin Cochran
- CB Jalen Davis
- TE Cam Grandy
- LB Shaka Heyward
- C Trey Hill
- S PJ Jules
- WR Kendric Pryor
- QB Logan Woodside
- DT Justin Rogers
- G Tashawn Manning
- RB Kendall Milton
- DB Micah Abraham
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- OT Andrew Coker
Coker, 23, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2024. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp.
Coker is yet to appear in an NFL game.
