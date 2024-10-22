Bengals Sign OT Andrew Coker

By
Tony Camino
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed OT Andrew Coker to their practice squad.

Bengals helmet

In correspondence, Cincinnati released DT Domenique Davis from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Bengals’ practice squad:

  1. CB Nate Brooks
  2. WR Cole Burgess
  3. OT Devin Cochran
  4. CB Jalen Davis
  5. TE Cam Grandy
  6. LB Shaka Heyward
  7. C Trey Hill
  8. S PJ Jules
  9. WR Kendric Pryor
  10. QB Logan Woodside
  11. DT Justin Rogers
  12. G Tashawn Manning
  13. RB Kendall Milton
  14. DB Micah Abraham
  15. DE Raymond Johnson III
  16. OT Andrew Coker

Coker, 23, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2024. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp.

Coker is yet to appear in an NFL game.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply