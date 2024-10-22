Browns Planning To Start QB Jameis Winston In Week 8

According to Jordan Schultz, the Browns plan to start QB Jameis Winston for Week 8’s game against the Ravens.

Schultz notes that Dorian Thompson-Robinson entered for Deshaun Watson following his season-ending injury last Sunday “strictly from a gameplan” perspective. Now with a full week to prepare, Winston gets the nod.

Winston, 30, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

He signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He, unfortunately, tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million and later brought him back on a one-year deal.

Cleveland signed Winston to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.7 million back in March.

In 2024, Winston has appeared in five games for the Browns, completing 50 percent of his passes and totaling 83 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.