AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Bengals

A big part of the Bengals’ success has been their ability to keep the heart of their coaching staff together, as both OC Brian Callahan and DC Lou Anarumo have been on the job since HC Zac Taylor arrived in 2019. Neither coordinator has probably garnered the head coaching interest from other teams that they deserve but both still have options as they’re on the interview list for the Colts and Cardinals vacancies.

“We’ve had the same three coordinators since I’ve been here, which is really rare,” Taylor said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “That’s what’s special, to be able to have that because we’re a very tight-knit bunch. I think that the communication process has been great between all of us, all the way down through the coaches. Excited that Brian and Lou are getting these opportunities again. And Brian’s got two of them right now and Lou’s got one of them. Certainly hope that they get a chance to take advantage of those opportunities and become head coaches. And if they’re back, that’s great for me and all of us. That’s part of being a successful team. People are going to come and want to talk to your coaches.”

Dehner adds the Bengals would likely have to go outside the organization to replace Anarumo. But if Callahan were to leave, both QB coach Dan Pitcher and WR coach Troy Walters are strong internal candidates to be promoted.

Browns

Tom Pelissero reports that Browns DE Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe in the Pro Bowl, with x-rays coming back negative after he limped off the field on Sunday.

Ravens

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton spoke about the defense taking shape after the team brought in LB Roquan Smith.

“…Signing Roquan [Smith] was huge, so he’s going to be here for the foreseeable future, and he’s a big leader on our defense,” Hamilton said, via RavensWire.com. “Who knows – we might lose some pieces that are integral to our success. But, at the same time, just organizationally and defense-wise, top to bottom, I think everybody is so prepared to just fill in any role that they need to – and myself included – wherever that may be. I think we’ve set a good foundation for next year.”

Smith mentioned that he is hopeful about the return of QB Lamar Jackson on offense, but doesn’t want to offer Jackson any advice on what he would do in the situation.

“I haven’t really chatted with him about anything,” Smith said, via NFL.com. “Cause all our situations are unique in their own way. It would be wrong of me to try to go in and say this or that because his situation is clearly different than mine, so I can’t really go in there and say you should do this or that. He’s a grown man at the end of the day, and he’s gonna do what he feels is best for him and I support him just from one man to another.”

Ravens TE Mark Andrews on Jackson returning next season: “I hope that we get my guy Lamar Jackson back because he’s a Raven for life.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio)