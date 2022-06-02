AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is already setting lofty goals for himself in his sophomore season and has even posted the numbers on his mirror.

“I’ve got two up there so far,” Chase said via The Athletic. “I’m not going to say what they are, but I don’t think they’re hard. They’re a little more than last year, like catches and yards. I’ve still got to find my touchdown minimum. I’ll give y’all the list maybe before training camp. Last year I was just out there running routes, having fun again. Now I’ve got all the small details down, like learning how to set people up before the next route. And I feel more comfortable with the offense. Maybe I can move around a little more when we see different things on film. I feel like all of that’s going to make me a lot better this year.”

“I think the next step for him is really attacking these DBs from the mental side of things,” Bengals HC Zac Taylor said of Chase. “He’s already done that to some extent, but as he goes, he’s only going to add to his list of guys he plays against and how they play and what their strengths are and how can I attack what their weaknesses are. That’s an exciting thing that (receivers coach Troy Walters) will help him with.” ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Bengals were one of seven other teams that tried to claim DL John Cominsky after the Falcons cut him. The Lions had the highest waiver priority.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews spoke about some of the differences this offseason after Baltimore was plagued by injury ahead of the 2021 season, losing two running backs in a row to severe injury.

“I think they’re making an effort to do certain things – make extra warmups, stretch more, just the schedule throughout the day,” Andrews said, via RavensWire.com. “[They’re] just being mindful of how we’re feeling, where we’re at in the year. There’s a long season ahead; there’s a long year ahead. It’s not a race, it’s a marathon. So, I think they’re doing a great job of being mindful of that, which is awesome to see.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes his gut feeling is the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson work out a long-term deal. He thinks there’s a lot of mutual respect between the two sides, and that Baltimore won’t lowball Jackson and Jackson wants to be a Raven.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (ACL) is expected to start training camp on Physically Unable to Perform list but be fully recovered in time for the regular season.