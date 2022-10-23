AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor on the great protection the offensive line gave to QB Joe Burrow: “What else can you do differently?” (Ben Baby)
- Taylor said the team has “gotten back to basics” and had praise for WR Tyler Boyd‘s big game: “TB is a special player. He makes the most of his opportunities.” (Kelsey Conway)
- Boyd on his big game: “I felt that I was gonna have a big game. I felt that way coming in because of how they play. I knew once they came on and it was the looks we expected, I was expecting a game like this.” (Jay Morrison)
- Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson was fined $15,914 for his roughing the passer penalty against the Saints. (Jay Morrison)
Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski revealed that he received no explanation from the officials on a questionable false start call that took the team out of field goal range. (Jake Trotter)
- Stefanski called it “normal football” emotions after Browns players could be heard yelling with tempers flaring in the locker room following the loss to Baltimore. (Trotter)
- Browns DE Myles Garrett said the following after the loss: “Nobody’s giving up or letting the season go. Everything’s still ahead of us. We still have a lot of time to fix things.” (Scott Petrak)
Ravens
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson joins Cam Newton as the only other quarterback in NFL history with more than 500 rushing yards in each of their first 5 seasons. (NFL)
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said RB J.K. Dobbins is having his knee scoped due to range of motion issues with scar tissue and could return in four to six weeks: “He wanted to do it. He just wanted to take a shot and speed up the process.” (Jamison Hensley)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!