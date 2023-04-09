AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes some interesting size thresholds the Bengals seem to be prioritizing in the draft. Although HC Zac Taylor has only been in his role since 2019, the bulk of the front office under senior exec and de facto GM Duke Tobin has been together for far longer, which Dehner says makes it possible to identify trends.

He adds size seems to be a major variable for them at other positions too, including slot receiver and running back. Though current starting WR Tyler Boyd is entering the final year of his deal and is turning 29, Dehner mentions this might not be a good class to find his replacement, as it’s a particularly small and short group of receivers.

If basing the Bengals’ first-round pick on what position they’ve drafted most over the past two decades, Dehner would pick a cornerback.

Ole Miss DE Tavius Robinson had a private meeting with the Bengals. (Justin Melo)

Browns

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says that while the Browns wouldn’t rule anything out if the Cardinals cut WR DeAndre Hopkins and his asking price ends up dropping, Cleveland is otherwise pretty happy with its skill position group right now.

is still expected to remain a focal point of the offense even as they change the scheme to better feature QB . Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto writes the Browns are happy with QB Joshua Dobbs as a backup and even if they wanted to add to the room, veteran QB Cam Newton wouldn’t be their first choice.

Pluto also says the Browns aren’t interested in bringing back RB Kareem Hunt even if his market has been tepid, as they think he’s lost a step.

Ravens

The Ravens will be looking to replace former starting LG Ben Powers during training camp and once again will have a competition for the role. The first name Ravens HC John Harbaugh mentioned was versatile veteran Patrick Mekari but he’ll have a lot of challengers. Mekari can also play all five spots on the offensive line, so the Ravens sometimes prefer to keep him in a sixth-man role.

“Pat Mekari’s going to be in the mix for sure. Pat can start at any time, anywhere,” Harbaugh said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “Ben Cleveland is obviously a young guy that we’re bringing along. We got a veteran guy we brought in at the end of the year, John Simpson, who I think is going to surprise some people. He’s had a nice offseason so far. We can move Daniel Faalele in there, too, and take a look at him. Those are all possibilities. May be the player who plays the best who wins the job.”