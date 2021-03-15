AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

Bengals

Browns

  • Josina Anderson reports that the Browns are keeping an eye on Seahawks free agent CB Shaquill Griffin and his market. Anderson adds that “everything is about the price” right now in regards to Griffin. 

Ravens

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments