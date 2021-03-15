AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Jay Morrison of The Athletic figures that the Bengals will have offensive linemen high on their priority list in free agency, including those who were cap casualties such as T Eric Fisher, T Riley Reiff, G Trai Turner, G James Carpenter, G Richie Incognito and T Mitchell Schwartz as they won’t count against the comp pick formula.
- Morrison also thinks the Bengals should target other available free agents like T Trent Williams, T Alejandro Villanueva, T Russell Okung, OL Germain Ifedi and OL Matt Skura.
Browns
- Josina Anderson reports that the Browns are keeping an eye on Seahawks free agent CB Shaquill Griffin and his market. Anderson adds that “everything is about the price” right now in regards to Griffin.
Ravens
- Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic takes a look at some of the free agents that the Ravens could be intrigued by, as well as ones that may be a long shot for them to sign.
- According to Zrebiec, there are many free agents who would work out well in Baltimore if they were signed for the right price, including TE Gerald Everett, WR Will Fuller, WR Marvin Jones, LB Justin Houston, G Gabe Jackson, C Alex Mack, LB Haason Reddick and TE Kyle Rudolph.
- Zrebiec says that Ravens’ fans should not get their hopes on big names like WR Kenny Golladay or WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
- There are other free agents that Zrebiec thinks Baltimore could be willing to take a chance on if the situation were right, including LB Jadeveon Clowney, DE Carlos Dunlap, WR A.J. Green, S Malik Hooker, LB Melvin Ingram, G Kyle Long, WR Emmanuel Sanders, G Trai Turner, T Rick Wagner and WR Sammy Watkins.
- Zrebiec points out that the team should do their best to bring back a few of their own impending free agents as well such as LB Tyus Bowser, S Anthony Levine, LB Jihad Ward and DE Derek Wolfe.
- According to Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are looking into defensive options behind scenes and they have some interest in EDGE Haason Reddick.
- Beyond that, Fowler says Baltimore remains interested in re-signing DL Derek Wolfe.