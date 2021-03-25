AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- The Athletic’s Jay Morrison says the Bengals did homework on former Chargers G Trai Turner but felt that bringing back Quinton Spain was the safer move.
- Morrison points out that Turner, while he has a strong history of success, is a bit of a risk after the past two years when the Panthers traded him in a curious trade and the Chargers cut him after an injury-plagued 2020 season where he was not good when he was able to get on the field.
- Morrison adds the Bengals felt good about bringing back G Kevin Zeitler until the Ravens swooped in and outbid them. He suggests they were involved with OL Matt Feiler too before he signed with the Chargers.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that word on the street has Bengals QB Joe Burrow stumping for Cincinnati to draft his former teammate, LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase, at No. 5 overall.
- Bengals WR Mike Thomas‘ one-year, $1.015 million extension includes a $990,000 base salary, and a $25,000 first-game active roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz said he’s had a recent pre-draft meeting with Bengals. (Justin Melo)
Browns
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec and Stephen Holder write that the Ravens are believed to be the other team that made a hard run at WR T.Y. Hilton before he re-signed with the Colts, putting a multi-year deal with more guaranteed money on the table.
- However, per Zrebiec, the average value the Ravens offered on their contract was lower than the $8-$10 million Hilton got from the Colts on their one-year offer.
- Zrebiec says the Ravens had a good visit with WR Sammy Watkins the other day but it’s becoming clear he wasn’t their first or second choice to address their need at the position.
- Ravens DL Tyus Bowser‘s four-year, $22 million extension includes a $8 million signing bonus, his $1 million base salary for 2021 and $3 million salary for 2022 are guaranteed, to go along with non-guaranteed salaries of $4.5 million and $5.5 million over the final two years. He can receive up to $1.25 million in playing time and sacks incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz said he’s recently had a pre-draft meeting with Ravens. (Justin Melo)
