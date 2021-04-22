AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow didn’t offer his thoughts on who he’d like the organization to draft at No. 5 and feels the organization can take the “best available” player.

“I trust the organization to do what they do and do their jobs and pick the best player,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “I think we’re in a good spot to take just the best available. Especially after the free agency we had. We got a lot of really good players that are going to be a lot of help on defense and Riley Reiff at tackle is going to help us a lot.”

Burrow said he did not watch the pro day of his former teammate, LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase, but praised the receiver’s speed and separation ability.

“I didn’t watch the pro day. I know what Ja’Marr can do. I didn’t have to watch the pro day,” Burrow said. “He’s a lot like me. He was in there every Saturday with me throwing, getting up early. He’s that kind of guy. He’s a great person, great dude, great player. He and I got along very (well). Certain receivers just have a way of getting separation at the top of the route. Whether they’re accelerating past them or they get a little push, whatever it is, he’s got that receiver ability to just run past people. He ran a 4.38 I think it was, but I didn’t expect it. Nobody is catching him, though. He just has a great way of getting open. He has a great feel for zone, great feel for man. He’s a complete player.” Burrow reiterated that he isn’t studying film on any prospects in the draft and is confident about the organization’s future decision. “I’m not watching film on any of these guys. I’ve just seen highlights,” Burrow said. “The organization knows more than I do and will make the best pick.” When asked whether Burrow has been lobbying for Chase, Bengals GM Duke Tobin said the quarterback is “on board” with anyone they select: “Joe is aware of the players that we have in front of us. I think he’s on board with anybody we choose from that group.” (Ben Baby)

As for Burrow (knee) recently saying he's "optimistic" about being available for Week 1, Tobin said he's equally optimistic about the possibility: "I'm with Joe. If he's optimistic, I'm optimistic." (Ben Baby)

When speaking about Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Tobin said the tackle is “exactly what you’re looking for” from a physical standpoint and also came away impressed by his pro day performance: “Physically, exactly what you’re looking for… It was also a very impressive pro day.” (Ben Baby)

Tobin added that he expects to address their offensive line "at some point" in the draft: "I think it's a position we'll address at some point in the draft. We'll see where that point comes." (Ben Baby)

Tobin mentioned he hasn’t received any offers for the No. 5 overall pick and believes teams are waiting to see what the 49ers and Falcons do: “There’s nothing hard. I think people are waiting to see what’s going to happen at 3 and 4.” (Andrew Siciliano)

As for former Bengals RB Giovani Bernard signing with the Buccaneers, Tobin indicated that they wanted to sign him under “different terms,” indicating they asked Bernard to take a pay cut. (Ben Baby) Browns Browns HC Kevin Stefanski singled out CB Greedy Williams as a player who is progressing well from his shoulder injury. “In particular, Greedy continues to get good news, and I’m just so happy for the kid,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He just battled his butt off in the rehab room for months and had a great attitude throughout. I’m just really, really happy for him as he keeps getting better and better. He has a ways to go, but he’s trending in the right direction.” Stefanski added that Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ACL) and S Grant Delpit (Achilles) are on track with their rehab but didn’t have an “exact date” for their return. “I don’t know the exact date for all of those guys, but I really like how they’re progressing,” said Stefanski. Stefanski is excited about the addition of DE Jadeveon Clowney and believes he has the versatility to play on the “inside and outside” of their defensive line. “He’s versatile enough to play inside and outside,” Stefanski said. “He’s shown that over the course of his career. He’s a disruptive football player in the run and the pass game. He’s somebody that over the many years and certainly in the last few has seen a lot of attention. Teams have slid to him and put a tight end in there to chip or their running back. We feel like he’ll have opportunities here playing opposite of (DE) Myles (Garrett). That should help him in the pass game. He’s a disruptive player. Excited to add him to the front.” Ravens The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec points out that the Ravens currently have much more invested in their secondary than their pass-rushing group, specifically outside linebacker. But while edge rusher is one of their top needs, Zrebiec says Baltimore may not necessarily spend a first-round pick on the position, as they haven’t done so since 2003.

He adds the Ravens have had success finding productive contributors at outside linebacker in the middle rounds and there are also some options in free agency who could help after the draft.

As of 10 days ago, Zrebiec says nothing was going on in terms of trade interest in Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. He said some mitigating factors cited by sources included a good tackle draft, Brown’s asking price on an extension and the perception of the Ravens as an OL-friendly scheme.

Zrebiec guesses an extension for Ravens TE Mark Andrews would come in at around $14 million a year.

would come in at around $14 million a year. Zrebiec says there’s mutual interest between the Ravens and DE Justin Houston, and if he’s still available after the draft, Baltimore could sign him. His visit to the facility reportedly went well.