AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- The Athletic’s Jay Morrison writes it looks like Bengals veteran G Xavier Su’a-Filo has the early edge to start at right guard ahead of second-round OL Jackson Carman.
- Morrison highlights WR Trent Taylor and DE Khalid Kareem as players who have stood out early in the competition for the final few roster spots at their positions.
- Morrison mentions the only kick Bengals fifth-round K Evan McPherson has missed so far in camp came from 60 yards.
Browns
Browns RB Nick Chubb said he is excited to continue his career in Cleveland.
“It means a lot to me to be able to stay in Cleveland and be a Brown,” Chubb said, via ClevelandBrowns.com. “It’s an honor to put on the orange helmet and represent the city of Cleveland and these great fans. I’m happy that I will be able to be here for many more years. The Browns put their faith in me during the draft and I want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me and who has supported me. There is still a lot of work to do to continue to get better and become a better team.”
Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said re-signing Chubb was a priority for the team.
“From the day Nick Chubb first entered our facilities, it was clear to see that he would become a pillar of our organization,” Berry said. “Although Nick may be a man of few words whose strong-and-silent demeanor can be easy to overlook from the outside, his actions over the past three years have reverberated within the walls of our building. Nick’s on-field contributions stand for themselves. He is a dynamic runner who is on pace to be one of the most accomplished players to ever don an orange helmet at the position. But it’s his work ethic, intelligence, toughness and selflessness that makes us proud that he represents our city. Quite plainly, Nick embodies the soul of our team and we are thrilled that he will be a Cleveland Brown for years to come.”
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says a major factor in Chubb’s desire to get an extension done sooner rather than later was his experience with a significant knee injury in college.
- Browns C J.C. Tretter didn’t practice with an illness on Monday. (Scott Petrak)
Ravens
Ravens TE Mark Andrews is in a contract year but he doesn’t plan to make any significant changes to his routine in 2021.
“I mean, yeah, it’s a contract year, but the way I play is going out there every time trying to help my team win and that’s what I’m going to do,” Andrews told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. “It’s a big year, but at the end of the day, I’m just going to go out there and play football, which is always what I intend to do.”
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes the Ravens hosted Justin Houston and liked the fit, they were only concerned with signing him at a price that worked for both parties, which is why the deal wasn’t done until now.
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh is excited to add Houston to the defense: “I had a chance to talk to him a lot the last couple of months. He wanted to be here. He wanted to be here months ago.” (Zrebiec)
- Harbaugh added CB Marcus Peters recruited Houston to Baltimore. (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh said Houston won’t practice any time soon: “It’s going to be a while. He’s got to get vaccinated, in all honesty. So, it’s going to be a five-day period there.” (Hensley)
- Harbaugh noted WR Marquise Brown‘s injury turned out worse than initially diagnosed. (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh added WR Miles Boykin left practice with a hamstring injury. (Zrebiec)
- Harbaugh mentioned first-round WR Rashod Bateman is dealing with an injury: “[He’s] had some muscle tightness. Hopefully it’s not anything serious. Hopefully training camp tightness. But we’ll see how that works out.” (Hensley)
