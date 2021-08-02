AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Browns RB Nick Chubb said he is excited to continue his career in Cleveland.

“It means a lot to me to be able to stay in Cleveland and be a Brown,” Chubb said, via ClevelandBrowns.com. “It’s an honor to put on the orange helmet and represent the city of Cleveland and these great fans. I’m happy that I will be able to be here for many more years. The Browns put their faith in me during the draft and I want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me and who has supported me. There is still a lot of work to do to continue to get better and become a better team.”